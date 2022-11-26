Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP's manifesto promises free education to girls, 20 lakh jobs, check key points

Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP's manifesto promises free education to girls, 20 lakh jobs (photo: Twitter/bjp4india)

BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, which are slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The party has promised the complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee`s recommendation and the formation of an Anti-Radicalisation Cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces.

The party manifesto, released by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda, and state party president CR Patil, has made at least 40 promises.

Top points of the manifesto:

Implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee`s recommendation

Creating more than one lakh government jobs for women in the next five years

Creating an Anti-Radicalisation Cell to identify and eliminate potential threats and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces.

Free education to all female students from Kindergarten to Post Graduation

Free two-wheelers to the meritorious college-going female students.

Free bus travel to women senior citizens

On the health front, BJP promised to double the cap under Ayushman Bharat from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family and ensure free-of-cost medical treatment.

Mukhyamantri Free Diagnostic Scheme with a corpus of Rs 110 crore will also be ensured to provide free-of-cost diagnostic services for EWS households.

Rs 10,000 crore in Maharaja Shri Bhagvatsinhji Swasthya Kosht

Three Civil Medicities, and two AIIMS-grade institutions will be structured.

The manifesto then promised to upgrade the infrastructure at Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

Shramik Credit Cards for the labourers that would help them with collateral-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

It added that the OBC/ST/SC/EWS students who get into a National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) top-ranking institution in India or any top-ranking world institution for higher education will be given a one-time incentive grant of Rs 50,000.

For the tribals, enabling mobile delivery of ration across all the 56 Tribal Sub Plan Talukas in the state

Rs 1 lakh crore under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 for the all-round socio-economic development of tribals.

Advanced healthcare facilities in tribal areas by setting up eight medical colleges, and 10 nursing/para-medical colleges.

As many as eight Gujarat Industrial Development Corporations (GIDC) in the tribal belt

25 Birsa Munda Gyan Shakti Residential Schools will also provide the best residential schooling facilities to 75,000 meritorious students from the tribal community.

BJP has also promised to provide Rs 10,000 crore under Gujarat Krishi Infrastructure Kosh to develop Khedut Mandis, modern Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC), sorting and grading units, cold chains, warehouses, primary processing centres, and will also expand the existing irrigation network through projects such as Sujalam Sufalam, SAUNI, lift irrigation projects, micro irrigation, drip irrigation.

With the additional budget of Rs 500 crore, the party will strengthen the Gaushalas here and set up 1,000 additional Mobile Veterinary Units.

It also promised to build seafood parks in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, build the country`s first Blue Economy Industrial Corridor and strengthen the fishing-related infrastructures.

To convert 20,000 government schools into Schools of Excellence in the next five years with a budget of Rs 10,000 crore.

Keshavram Kashiram Shastri Higher Education Transformation Fund with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, will also be used to construct new government colleges and revamp the existing ones, it read further adding that 20 lakh employment opportunities will also be created in the state.

It, then, promised four Gujarat Institutes of Technology (GIT) like IITs as the Centres of Excellence and would emphasise the Gujarat Olympics Mission to create world-class sports infrastructure aiming to host the Olympics in 2036.

The manifesto then mentioned the use of Rs 25,000 crore under the Gujarat Urban Development Mission to transform the urban landscape with a focus on decongesting the existing cities (Satellite Townships) and increasing ease of living (Riverfront, Recreational Parks, Urban Forests, Traffic Management Systems) for citizens.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will also complete the works of Gandhinagar and Surat Metro and will kick start the first metro rail service at Saurashtra (Rajkot) and Central Gujarat (Vadodara).On religious fronts, the party will also work at Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor to establish it as western India`s biggest spiritual centre, comprising of the World`s tallest Shree Krishna statue.

It will also invest Rs 1,000 crore to renovate, expand and promote temples, following the successful transformation model of Somnath, Ambaji and Pavagadh.It will also spend Rs 2,500 crore to promote Gujarat`s culture at the national and international levels by building museums, centres for performing arts, and Sardar Patel Bhawan.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | PSLV-C54 successfully places Earth observation satellite into orbit