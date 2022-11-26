Uttar Pradesh: Shrikant Tyagi campaigns against BJP candidate for upcoming municipal election

Shrikant Tyagi (File Photo)

Shrikant Tyagi, reacting to a recent gathering of the Tyagi community against the BJP in Khatauli, arrived at the constituency on Friday and addressed many street corner meetings in villages of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in advance of the next municipal election.

Shrikant Tyagi told the media that the government has already done enough to criminalise the Tyagi community, thus the public is unhappy and the Tyagi "samaj" would not vote for BJP in the next Khatauli bypoll. Voters will only support a candidate who is eager to fight the BJP's nominee.

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Shrikant in the month of August after a video of him assaulting a woman in Noida went viral online. Shrikant claimed to be a member of the BJP at the time of his arrest. In the end, the police in Meerut were able to place him under arrest on many criminal charges, including including molestation, rioting, cheating, and violations of the Gangster Act.

On August 21, a 'Mahapanchayat' was held in Noida in order to express support for him. After spending a little over two months of his sentence, Shrikant was released from jail in October.

Following BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini's disqualification after his conviction in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, a byelection for the empty Khatauli assembly seat will be conducted on December 5.