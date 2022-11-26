Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PSLV-C54 successfully places Earth observation satellite into orbit

Scientists had actually planned to launch the Earth Observation Satellite at 1,032 seconds after lift-off at 11.56 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

PSLV-C54 successfully places Earth observation satellite into orbit
The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series.

Sriharikota: A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle of ISRO on Saturday successfully placed earth observation satellite (Oceansat) into a sun-synchronous orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Saturday. The 44.4 meter tall rocket lifted off at a prefixed time at 11.56 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at this spaceport at the end of a 25.30-hour countdown.

After reaching the intended orbit nearly 17 minutes after PSLV-C54 lifted off, the Earth Observation Satellite, or the Oceansat successfully separated from the rocket. In a tweet, ISRO said, "PASLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission: EOS-06 spacecraft separation is successful. The spacecraft's health is normal. The mission is continuing." 

Scientists would perform lowering of the rocket to place the other co-passenger satellites into a different orbit which is expected to take place in a two-hour duration. In his address at the Mission Control Centre, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "I am really happy to announce the successful accomplishment of injecting the EOS-06 (Earth Observation satellite) into the intended orbit very precisely." 

"We also observed that the performance of the rocket in this mission in all stages and functions was exceedingly good. And congratulations to the entire team of PSLV for making yet another successful mission in the series of its long journey," he said. 

Scientists had actually planned to launch the Earth Observation Satellite at 1,032 seconds after lift-off at 11.56 am. The rocket successfully placed the satellite at 1,033 seconds at an altitude of about 742 km, he added. 

Also read: India’s own SpaceX? ISRO to launch historic Vikram-S rocket on November 18; know lift-off time, all about mission

"The mission is not completed and we are waiting for the change of orbit of the upper stage along with the remaining eight satellites." Mission Director S R 

Biju said the EOS-6 satellite has been injected into precise orbit "as precisely as possible". "..It is because of the excellent team effort put in by all the team members and that is 'Team ISRO'. Team ISRO always delivers and that is again proven here," he said. 

The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. 

This is to provide continuity services for Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas. The mission objective is to ensure data continuity of ocean color and wind vector data to sustain operational applications.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.