BJP leaders praise PM Modi’s development, cultural measures; farmers and South India find mention

Amid protests by a section of farmers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his remarks while proposing the resolution that no government has done as much for farmers as the one led by Narendra Modi.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Edited by

The BJP’s national convention on Saturday passed a political resolution, “Viksit Bharat-Modi ki guarantee”, as a host of party leaders highlighted the government’s development and cultural measures and various initiatives for south India, farmers and Sikhs.

Amid protests by a section of farmers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his remarks while proposing the resolution that no government has done as much for farmers as the one led by Narendra Modi.

“Farmers are no less than family for the prime minister,” he said.

The resolution also accused the opposition bloc INDIA of engaging in caste-based divisive politics and contrasted their approach with Modi’s assertion that the country has only four “castes” — the poor, farmers, women and the youth.

The government’s initiatives have empowered these four “castes” as they are at the centre of its every scheme, it stated.

Singh also took a swipe at the opposition, claiming that the respect it has received from the ruling dispensation in the last 10 years is unprecedented.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath lauded Modi’s leadership as he dwelt on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which has “ended” the wait of devotees for over five centuries, bringing joy to the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

The resolution lauded the government for honouring the country’s Sanatan culture.

Modi’s guarantee is the guarantee for a developed India, he said, asserting that the central government’s welfare initiatives reached all sections of society without any discrimination on the lines of caste, region or faith.

His mention of the temple construction, an issue close to the heart of BJP cadres, drew applause from over 11,500 party delegates drawn from across the country, and slogan of “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (Modi can make it possible) was also raised as the government’s achievements were highlighted by senior leaders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seconded the resolution and spoke on the global gaze shifting towards the thriving economy of India amid recession in economies around the world.

She also spoke in Tamil and Telugu after Modi urged her to do so. She said India currently growing at the fastest pace among major economies and investments are inclined towards India, a “significant” achievement over the past decade.

Taking the Indian economy from the “fragile five” under the UPA government to the top five, the prime minister has steered India’s growth, she said.

The resolution notes that the agriculture budget under the government rose nearly five times to Rs 1.25 lakh crore from what it was during the previous Congress-led UPA dispensation. It also highlighted the transfer of Rs 2.8 lakh crore to farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme besides record procurement of grains under the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, in his proposed amendments to the resolution, highlighted the opening of Kartarpur corridor so that Sikh pilgrims can visit the gurdwara in Pakistan and lauded the prime minister.

Union minister L Murugan spoke about a host of development works undertaken by the government for south India and noted that the BJP has become a truly national party as it now has MLAs in Tamil Nadu and a significant presence in Telangana.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi touched on the government’s welfare initiatives in the tribal region, including building of schools, roads and electrification, to assert that the lives of people living in these remote parts have undergone a sea change for better.

Singh said if anyone has taken the challenge of credibility crisis in Indian politics head one, it is Modi. What he says, he delivers, the defence minister said.

The former BJP president also spoke about the raging row around allegations of several women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal against members of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress that they sexually assaulted them and grabbed vast swathes of land.

It is a blot for any civilised society, he said. The TMC has accused the BJP of having a hand in the allegations.

(This report is generated from PTI news service)


 

