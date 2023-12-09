Headlines

India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha a 'curse of Mother Kali'

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari had also posted on social media X about the cancellation of Mahua Moitra's membership and said, "Don't use slanderous words while referring to the Divine, as her rage can raze you completely."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Referring to TMC MP Mahua Moitra's earlier statement that her Maa Kaali eats meat, smokes cigarettes, and drinks whiskey, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' case was due to the 'curse of Maa Kali.' Opposition leader Shubhendu Adhikari said this at a press conference at the Uluberia BJP party office today.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' case that was tabled in the Lower House. Further, Suvendu Adhikari recounted that Mahua had earlier said that her Maa Kaali eats meat, smokes cigarettes and drinks whisky. This is her curse, he added.

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari had also posted on social media X about the cancellation of Mahua Moitra's membership and said, "Don't use slanderous words while referring to the Divine, as her rage can raze you completely." 

"Mere mortals know your limitations; don't use slanderous words while referring to the Divine. You don't have the capacity to belittle her, but her rage can raze you completely. Jai Maa Kali," Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.

The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'. Following her expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha as a Trinamool Congress MP in a 'cash for query' case, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Friday said that the Ethics Committee probing the matter is another "weapon to crush opposition into submission" and that the panel has broken every rule in the book.

Soon after her expulsion, she read her statement on Parliament premises and said, "This LS has also seen the weaponisation of the Parliamentary committee. Ironically the Ethics Committee which was set up to serve as a moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do, which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'thok do' (crush) us into submission." 

"This committee and this report have broken every rule in the book. In essence you are finding me guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist," Moitra said, adding that the committee is punishing her for engaging in a practice that is routine, accepted, and encouraged in the House.

Moitra further alleged that the findings are solely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and her right to cross-examine them was snatched. 

"None of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who with mala fide intention, masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me there at polar opposites to each other," she said.

"The complainant says (that) I accepted cash in consideration for my businessman to ask questions in furtherance of his commercial interests. But the businessman's suo motu affidavit, says I pressurised him into uploading questions to further my agenda. The two are at the pole of opposites," she clarified on the issue. 

The Ethics Committee report probing 'Unethical Conduct' of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP had recommended that Moitra "may be expelled" from the Lok Sabha and called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner".

The opposition MPs immediately staged a walkout after the Lok Sabha adopted the motion to expel Mahua Moitra as TMC Member of Parliament. 

