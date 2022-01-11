BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19, isolates

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said he had tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. The BJP chief said he was keeping fine and was self-isolating.

"I got my COVID-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested," tweeed Nadda in Hindi.

शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया।मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।अभी मैं स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।



पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 10, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Defence Ministry Ajay Bhatt also tested positive for COVID-19 today.

India is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

About 1,552 patients infected with Omicron have recovered.

The Ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 7,23,619 which accounts for 2.03 per cent of the country`s total number of cases. The weekly positivity rate currently is at 7.29 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 13.29 per cent.

Total cases of COVID-19 in the country have risen to 35,528,004, the health ministry said today morning. As many as 46,569 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients now stands at 3,45,00,172. The recovery rate is at 96.62 per cent.

The country also reported 146 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,936. India conducted 13,52,717 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 69,15,75,352 tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.