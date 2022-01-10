Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai home quarantines after testing COVID-19 positive

After attending several official engagements earlier today, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for Covid-19. The CM took to Twitter to share details about his health. He also stated that he is currently under home quarantine.



"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai tweeted.



He had attended many official engagements today, including the last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, launch of precaution dose COVID vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice Chancellors, among others.



All his official engagements stand cancelled, the Chief Minister's office said.



Meanwhile, state's Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar has also tested COVID positive, official sources said.



Earlier in the day, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said he has tested COVID positive but is asymptomatic and healthy.



Recently, Bommai's cabinet colleagues- Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh- had tested COVID positive.

Meanwhile, with 146 new cases from Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Omicron tally swelled to 479. The state reported 11,698 new Covid cases on Monday and Bengaluru Urban district reported 9,221 cases.

As per the Health and Family Welfare department bulletin, Karnataka reported 11,698 new Covid cases on Monday taking the positivity rate of the state to 7.77 per cent. 1,148 persons have been discharged and four Covid deaths are reported across the state.



The total active cases in the state swelled to 60,148. Bengaluru Urban district reported 9,221 cases and the number of cases in Mysuru stood at 309. Mandya (306), Udupi (219), Hassan (171) also reported more cases.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)