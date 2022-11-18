Bihar: Under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda, labourers trapped under debris | Photo: ANI

An major accident happened on Friday evening in Nalanda, Bihar, when a bridge that was still under construction collapsed. At Bhagan Bigha, a flyover that is still being built, one of its girders broke and collapsed as it was being lifted by a crane.

According to media reports, one worker perished in the incident while several other workers are still buried beneath the bridge that collapsed. Mukesh Kumar Srivastava, the head of the Bihar's Wena police station, arrived with the group after receiving the information.

According to the police, labourers have been asked to identify the body. When the incident occurred, construction was underway for a four-lane overbridge over NH-20 connecting Bakhtiyarpur-Biharsharif-Nawada-Barhi. The contract for building the road and flyover has been given to the Gavar Company. The quality of the flyover has begun to be questioned as a result of the girder breaking.

“Construction of a four-lane overbridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris,” said BDO Laxman Kumar.

At the time of the accident, a girder was being raised between 28 and 29 feet using two cranes for the construction of a flyover close to the Government Dental College and Hospital, which was still under construction, in the Bhagan Bigha of Vena police station area. The workers started to panic and fled the area. According to the locals, the girder's lack of enough steel caused the accident.

