Bihar rains: At least 17 dead, red alert issued in fifteen districts, trains cancelled

At least 17 persons have died till now as heavy rains continue to lash Bihar, creating an emergency like situation in the state capital.

Three people died in Bhagalpur after a wall collapsed in Bhagalpur following heavy rains in the region.

Bihar: Three people died after a wall collapsed in Bhagalpur following heavy rain in the region, many feared trapped. Rescue teams at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IL8HmvY7KW — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

In another incident in Khagaul, four people died after a tree fell on auto as incessant rains lashed the state capital.

Patna: Four people died after a tree fell on an auto in Khagaul, following heavy rainfall in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/wXP3lyjVai — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

A wall collapse caused four people to die at Hanuman Ghat in Barari while two others died in Khanjarpur.

Nitish Kumar led Bihar state government issued a red alert in 15 districts of Bihar as rains wreak havoc in the state capital.

Nitish Kumar has also urged its citizens to maintain an emergency like situation in the next 24 hours as the state received the heaviest rains in the last 45 years.

The red alert was issued on Saturday after incessant rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Bihar. Schools and colleges were closed after Nitish Kumar declared an emergency like situation in Bihar.

Water reached up to 6 feet in many neighborhoods of Rajendra Nagar. Thousands of people are stuck near Moin-ul-Haq Stadium due to waterlogging. Patna-district administration used a tractor to take people to safe places in Rajendra Nagar. Many people arrived with bread, biscuits and water to help those trapped in the waterlogged areas.

Strand Road in Patna's VIP area, which is home to various ministers including Minister of Urban Development Jayaja Liya has also been waterlogged.

Red alert has been called in various districts such as Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Banka, Samastipur, Madhepura, Sahasa, Purnia, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar and Vaishali.

The Bihar government has also issued an orange alert in 10 districts which include East Champaran, P Champaran, Poo Champaran, Shivhar, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Saran, Siwan, Begusarai and Bhojpur.

After the state of emergency was declared, police in Patna has opened a state emergency centre.

20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 12 State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been deployed in various districts of Bihar to tackle the situation.

Patna: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the city rescue locals and animals stuck in Rajendra Nagar. #patnaflood https://t.co/5Plyr76GzD pic.twitter.com/iEFoaQHf8o — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that isolated places over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Gujarat region are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, south Tamilnadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," IMD said in its all India weather warning bulletin.

Here are the list of trains cancelled in Bihar:

1. 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar Express

2. 13401 Bhagalpur-Danapur Express

3. 18622 Hatia-Patna Express

4. 18183 Tata-Danapur Express

5. 13249 Patna-Bhabhua Express

6. 15126 Patna-Manduadeeh Express

7. 15125 Manduadeeh-Patna Express

8. 11105 Kolkata-Jhansi Express

9. 13007 Howrah-Sri Ganganagar Toofan Express 10. 18184 Danapur-Tata Express

11. 13402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Express

12.18621 Patna-Hatia Express

13. 13250 Bhabhua Road-Patna Express.

