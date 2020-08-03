'Bihar DGP will speak to Maharashtra Police': Nitish Kumar reacts to Patna SP being quarantined in Mumbai

Headlines

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 game

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

'Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting': Mohammad Rizwan's witty response to his on-field challenges goes viral

The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

IND-PAK World Cup clash to start with musical ceremony; golden ticket holders anticipated for the epic showdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 game

'Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting': Mohammad Rizwan's witty response to his on-field challenges goes viral

10 Famous scientists who never received Nobel Prize

Upcoming box office clashes of 2023

7 deadliest plants in the world that can kill you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Israel Hamas War: No place for residents after Israel declares war in Gaza, bombs homes

The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

HomeIndia

India

'Bihar DGP will speak to Maharashtra Police': Nitish Kumar reacts to Patna SP being quarantined in Mumbai

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2020, 01:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Maharashtra Police as regards the quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai.

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar told reporters here.

Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai."

Explaining the `forcibly quarantined` allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said yesterday.

The team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Tiwari had told reporters, "The investigation is going in the right direction. Senior officials are also satisfied with our investigation. Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case."

Stating that she was the deceased actor's "girlfriend", actor Rhea Chakraborty had earlier demanded a CBI probe into Rajput's death case to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step."

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

 

(With agency inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution seeking Centre to instruct Karnataka to release water

'Raids on AAP leaders part of Modi ji's...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after ED raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence

Leopard attacks King Cobra, watch viral VIDEO to know what happened next

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Before Tejas, Fighter this film used real planes for aerial battle, made over 16 yrs; Indian Air Force intervened when..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE