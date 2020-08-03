'Bihar DGP will speak to Maharashtra Police': Nitish Kumar reacts to Patna SP being quarantined in Mumbai

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Maharashtra Police as regards the quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai.

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar told reporters here.

Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai."

Explaining the `forcibly quarantined` allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said yesterday.

The team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Tiwari had told reporters, "The investigation is going in the right direction. Senior officials are also satisfied with our investigation. Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case."

Stating that she was the deceased actor's "girlfriend", actor Rhea Chakraborty had earlier demanded a CBI probe into Rajput's death case to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step."

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With agency inputs)