Bihar: Crude bomb produced as evidence explodes in Patna court, three policemen injured

Representational Image

A sub-inspector and two other police personnel were injured after a crude bomb, which had been produced as an evidence, exploded in a civil court in Bihar’s Patna on Friday.

The sub-inspector of police has hurt his arm but is out of danger, said Sabiul Haq, the SHO of the Pirbahore police station under which the site of the incident falls.

Some crude bombs had been brought by the police from a hostel and were produced before the judge as proof against the accused. However, one of the bombs exploded soon after it was put on a table in the court, reported news agency IANS.

The impact of the explosion was so huge that many officials and lawyers present in the court lost their sense of hearing for a couple of minutes. Though the judge was also present during the incident in the court he was unhurt and returned to his chamber safely, reported IANS.

Bystanders said they initially thought the sound was of a tyre burst which is common in the area which remains choc a bloc with vehicular traffic. However, they realised what had happened upon spotting Rai, covered in soot and writhing in pain.

Investigations were on to find out whether the bombs were properly defused before being brought to the court, said the Pirbahore SHO.

SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon and other officials of the concerned police station reached the court and sealed the area. The dog squad and bomb squad immediately reached the court, along with forensic experts, and started the investigation. No official statement has been given about the incident yet by the Patna Police, said IANS.