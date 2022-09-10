Bihar: Arrest warrant issued against absconding former MLA Kartik Kumar for involvement in kidnapping case

Since an arrest warrant was issued for Kartik Kumar, a former member of the Bihar Legislative Council, for his alleged participation in a kidnapping case, he has been escaping arrest. A Danapur court gave Singh temporary protection until September 1 because he has an active arrest warrant out for him in connection with a kidnapping case.

According to Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, SSP Patna, "a notice has also been pasted at his residence and we are in touch with his bodyguard, after the hearing of September 14 we will be issuing a non-bailable warrant." BJP leader Sushil Modi claimed on Thursday that "this was the first wicket, more others will fall in the coming time" in a shot at Kartik Kumar's resignation.

According to Sushil Modi, Kartik Kumar allegedly took his oath as the minister of law in Lalu Yadav's presence despite having an arrest warrant. "Kartik Kumar resigned, he had an arrest warrant against him. Instead of surrendering he took the oath of office and was made law minister under Lalu Yadav's pressure. This was the first wicket, many such will fall in the coming time" BJP leader said.

Earlier, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan approved Kartikeya Singh's resignation from his position as the state's minister for the sugarcane industry after he was transferred from the law ministry. The Bihar BJP asked on August 17 that the Nitish Kumar administration sack Minister Kartikeya Singh with immediate effect after news of a warrant against him surfaced.

Since Singh is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers, the additional charge of the Sugarcane Industries Department has been assigned to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta.

(With inputs from ANI)