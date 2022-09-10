Search icon
Maharashtra: One dead, five injured in horrific freak accident at steel unit in Palghar

Hot melted steel poured on employees at Surya Company in Abitghar village on August 22 at 10 p.m.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Representational Image

On Saturday, authorities said that one worker was killed and five others were wounded after a leak of hot liquid from a furnace at a steel products firm in the Wada region of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to sub-inspector Dileep Pawar of the Wada police station, the firm has been charged with violating several provisions of the Indian Penal Code after an event on August 22.

On the evening of August 22 at approximately 10 p.m., molten steel leaked out of a furnace at Surya Company in Abitghar village, causing injuries to many personnel.

After the incident, the wounded employees were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died on August 29.

He noted that once the Wada police were informed of the death on Friday, they expanded the case against the company's management to include charges under section 304(A) (causing death by carelessness).

He claimed that a FIR had been filed against the plant manager, Siddhartha Kumar Balram Pande, for failing to provide employees with PPEs, but that no one has been apprehended at this time.

(With inputs from PTI)

