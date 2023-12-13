Headlines

Biggest 'money heist' since 1947: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 12: Unlike Animal, Vicky Kaushal-starrer shows slight growth on 2nd Tuesday

Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Bobby Deol reveals he imagined losing his brother Sunny Deol to shoot this scene in Animal: 'Sandeep came up to me...'

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

Curd vs Yogurt: Which one is better for weight loss and why?

8 Indian films inspired by classic The Godfather

7 existing Indian royal families and their lavish lifestyle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 12: Unlike Animal, Vicky Kaushal-starrer shows slight growth on 2nd Tuesday

HomeIndia

India

Biggest 'money heist' since 1947: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

The senior Congress leader said that the people pay the price for Adani's rise via "inflated electric bills". "Who pays for this unprecedented growth? Janta (people) via inflated electric bills!" Ramesh said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Money Heist' dig, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh drew a reference to Gautam Adani, saying that the nation seeks an explanation from the government on the "biggest money heist since 1947". 

"The nation wants you to explain the biggest "money heist" since 1947. Your close friend Adani siphons out Rs 17,500 crore from India by inflating the prices of imported coal and power equipment. He brings another Rs20,000 crore back into India via offshore shell companies and inflates his stock prices under SEBI's eyes. He borrows billions from banks at his service using inflated stocks as collateral. He invests the money in projects kindly gifted to him using ED, CBI, and IT. He zooms from literally nowhere to the second richest man in the world," Ramesh said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader said that the people pay the price for Adani's rise via "inflated electric bills". "Who pays for this unprecedented growth? Janta (people) via inflated electric bills!" Ramesh said.

READ | India at UNGA votes in favour of resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pointing to a media report on the Adani Group maintaining a relationship with a controversial contracting firm controlled by a Taiwanese family, he said, "We know how desperate you are to divert attention from the latest twist involving Chang Chung-Ling and the Adani Group. It won't work." Jairam Ramesh's post came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post, in which he said that the Congress looted the country for 70 years.

Taking a fresh swipe at the Congress over the recovery of over Rs 300 crores in cash from premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in his native Jharkhand and neighbouring Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that one need not be hooked on to popular Netflix series 'Money Heist' when the story of the Congress 'looting' public money over the last 70 years was unfolding before their eyes. 'Money Heist' is a Spanish crime thriller known for its intricate and twisted plot.

READ | Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai

Sharing a video posted by the BJP on its official handles across social media platforms, with the caption 'Congress presents the MONEY HEIST!', on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction. When you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!" The video depicts Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge standing alongside Dheeraj Sahu. It also shows glimpses of Congress Rajya MP Sahu walking alongside Rahul Gandhi as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

A character's face in the Netflix series has also been edited in the video shared and is replaced by the face of Rahul Gandhi, who is seen diving into a huge pile of cash. The Income Tax Department has, so far, netted Rs 351 crore in cash during its searches at Boudh Distillery Private Limited, a company based in Odisha

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Keep your babies warm and cozy this winter with soft and cozy onesies on Amazon

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When will class 10, 12 exams begin? Check latest update

Bhajan Lal, Sanganer MLA, to be new Rajasthan Chief Minister

Delhi NCR: Namo Bharat train trial conducted from Duhai to Modi Nagar

Meet Abhilasha Abhinav, who cracked UPSC twice, became IRS then IAS, bagged AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE