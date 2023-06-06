Big update on Noida International Airport-Knowledge Park metro, travel time to Delhi's IGI airport to be...

Noida Airport: A 72-kilometer-long corridor will connect the two airports. (Representational)

New Delhi: The authorities will hold a meeting on June 14 to discuss connecting Noida Airport with Delhi's IGI Airport via a metro line. Several important decisions will be taken in this meeting. The Yamuna Authority is already working on a detailed project report (DPR). The DPR for the Jewar-Knowledge Park section of the project is ready. The authorities are working on the DPR for the section between Greater Noida and New Delhi.

The authorities are working on several transportation options between Jewar and IGI airports. The length of the Knowledge Park-2 and Jewar Airport metro will likely be 37.43 kilometres.

Some parts of this line will be underground. This report is likely to be out in July. The main purpose of this line is to connect North India's two biggest airports in a short duration of time. For this, the number of stations is expected to be less.

Several senior officers will take part in this meeting.

A report earlier this month said the line will have seven stations. Four of these seven stations -- according to the report -- were likely to be Jewar, International Film City, Techzone and Knowledge Part-2. The remaining three stations could be YEIDA sectors 18, 19 and 20.

The first phase of the line will connect Jewar with Knowledge Park metro station. The second part of the line will connect Knowledge Park with NDLS. The time taken is likely to be 1 hour.