Big relief for vehicle owners as NHAI changes THIS FASTag requirement

In a piece of good news for the drivers and travellers out there, they do not have to worry about keeping a minimum balance in their FASTag wallet anymore. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has now ended the stipulation of keeping a minimum balance to make the use of FASTag more prevalent.

It is to be noted that the relaxation of minimum balance is limited to cars, jeeps or vans and minimum balance is still going to be mandatory for commercial vehicles.

Minimum balance not required now

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced that the banks issuing FASTag would not make it mandatory for the vehicle owners to keep a minimum balance in their wallets apart from a security deposit.

Before this announcement, people had to abide by the condition of keeping a minimum balance in their FASTag wallet part from the security deposit. The bank customers were required to keep a minimum balance of about Rs 150 to Rs 200. In the case where the minimum balance was not kept, many passengers were not allowed to go further on the toll plaza, which caused undue problems for them.

The NHAI has now come out with its decision that the drivers would be allowed to pass through the toll plaza as long as there was no negative balance in their FASTag account or wallet. It means that if there is less money in the FASTag account but it is not negative, the car will still be allowed to cross the toll plaza.

If the customer does not recharge the FASTag wallet or account after crossing the toll plaza, the bank can recover the amount from their security deposit.

There are currently more than 2.54 crore FASTag users across the country. It is reported that FASTag accounts for 80 per cent of the total toll collection on the national highway. Recently, the daily toll collection through FASTag crossed Rs 89 crores.

The passengers should note that payments at the toll plaza via FASTag will become mandatory from February 15, 2021.