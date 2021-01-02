Big move by Karnataka Government; All shops, businesses to remain open 24x7

The move by Karnataka government is aimed at generating employment and spurring the economy severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Karnataka, all shops and commercial establishments employing ten or more people are now allowed to operate on a 24X7 basis on all days of the year. The state government said this on Saturday, citing that this norm will be followed for the next three years.

In an official release, the Yediyurappa government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 11 read with sub section (2) of section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1961 (Karnataka Act 08 of 1962) and in partial modification of notifications issued in this behalf, the Government of Karnataka after holding an enquiry as required under sub section (2) of section 11 hereby permits all Shops and Commercial Establishments in the State employing ten or more persons to be open on 24 X 7 basis on all days of the year for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette subject to the provisions of sub section (3) of section 12."

The Karnataka government has also cited certain conditions for the employers which they need to fulfill.

1. The employer has appoint additional staff in order to allow every employee to avail one day holiday in a week on rotation basis, and the details of every employee shall be exhibited by the employer.

2. Every employer shall exhibit details of the employees who are on holidays/leave on daily basis.

3. The wages, including overtime of the employees shall be credited to their savings bank account as prescribed under the payments of wages Act, 1963.

4. An employers shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and forty-eight hours in any week and the period of work including overtime shall not exceed ten hours in any day.

5. All employees are entitled to at least one week-off. It added that if an employee is made to work beyond eight hours in a day, she will have to be paid an overtime allowance.

6. Women employees shall not be allowed to work beyond 8.00 PM on any day in normal circumstances.

7. Provided that an employer after obtaining written consent from a women employee may allow her to work between 8.00 PM and 6 AM subject to providing adequate protection to her dignity, honour and safety.

8. Transport facility shall be provided to the woman employee who works in shifts.

9. The employees shall be provided with restroom, washroom, safety lockers and other basic amenities.

10. Every employer employing woman employee shall constitute internal complaints committee against sexual harassment of woman under the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace Act, 2013.