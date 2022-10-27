Bhopal gas leak 2022: Survivor of 1984's tragedy recounts chaotic experience of recent chlorine leakage

Reuters/Representative Image

A minor gas leakage was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at the Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday, an official said.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the chlorine gas leak has surely revived the memories of the Bhopal gas tragedy. As per information from Priya Pandey, a reporter on sight, a resident named Radha Solanki, who along with her family lives right in front of the plant, said that there is only a wall between her house and the plant.

Radha also said that last evening she suddenly felt a burning sensation in her eyes, when she came out of the house, she heard screaming and suddenly she also felt difficulty in breathing.

She said after a while police and health department team arrived, and the people living nearby came to know about the leakage of chlorine in the plant, due to which there was a chaotic situation.

Radha Solanki has also been a victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also gave instructions to the officials concerned. Later on, minister Sarang reached Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the people affected by the gas leakage.