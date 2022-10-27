Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bhopal gas leak 2022: Survivor of 1984's tragedy recounts chaotic experience of recent chlorine leakage

While no casualties have been reported so far, the chlorine gas leak has surely revived the memories of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Reported By:Riddhima Kanetkar| Edited By: Riddhima Kanetkar |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Bhopal gas leak 2022: Survivor of 1984's tragedy recounts chaotic experience of recent chlorine leakage
Reuters/Representative Image

A minor gas leakage was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at the Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday, an official said.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the chlorine gas leak has surely revived the memories of the Bhopal gas tragedy. As per information from Priya Pandey, a reporter on sight, a resident named Radha Solanki, who along with her family lives right in front of the plant, said that there is only a wall between her house and the plant.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: 3 hospitalised after chlorine gas leak at water treatment plant in Bhopal's Idgah Hills

Radha also said that last evening she suddenly felt a burning sensation in her eyes, when she came out of the house, she heard screaming and suddenly she also felt difficulty in breathing. 

She said after a while police and health department team arrived, and the people living nearby came to know about the leakage of chlorine in the plant, due to which there was a chaotic situation.

Radha Solanki has also been a victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

READ | 15 dead, 40 injured as gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran's Shiraz

Upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also gave instructions to the officials concerned. Later on, minister Sarang reached Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the people affected by the gas leakage.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.