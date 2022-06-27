Bhojpuri superstar to politician: Know about Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' who defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav in bypolls

(Image Source: IANS)

In a big blow to the Samajwadi Party, after 13 years, lotus has blossomed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh considered SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's stronghold. On Sunday, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' of BJP won the Azamgarh seat by a margin of 8,679 votes against his nearest rival Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in the bypolls.

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician 'Nirhua' lost to Akhilesh Yadav in the 2019 general elections. Two years later, he managed to defeat the Samajwadi Party in its stronghold Azamgarh. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after winning the Assembly elections.

Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirhua of BJP has defeated Dharmendra Yadav of Samajwadi Party. Nirhua got 3,12,768 votes. Whereas Dharmendra Yadav managed to secure 3,04089 votes. In this way BJP's Nirhua defeated Dharmendra Yadav by 8,679 votes in Azamgarh. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Shah Alam got 2,66,106 votes from this seat.

Who is Dinesh Lal Yadav?

Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirhua, is a Bhojpuri cinema superstar and is very popular in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Born on February 2, 1979, in Ghazipur, Nirhua came into the limelight with his Bhojpuri music album 'Nirhua Satal Rahe'. The opportunity to act in the film came in the year 2006 but the success came with the film 'Nirhua Rickshaw Wala' released in 2008.

During the Samajwadi Party government, the then Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav awarded Dinesh Lal Yadav with the highest honor of Uttar Pradesh, 'Yash Bharti' award. Nirhua received a letter and Rs 11 lakh as award money. Along with this, a lifetime pension of Rs 50,000 was also sanctioned.

The 'Yash Bharti' award was given for special contribution in the field of literature, social service, journalism, handicrafts, medicine, culture, teaching, music, film, science, drama, sports and industry etc. The BJP government formed under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath has now stopped this award.

Dinesh Lal, who has now established his name in politics from being a Bhojpuri superstar, is also very fond of luxury cars. In his affidavit to the Election Commission before the bypolls, he gave details of his his movable and immovable property along with information on the vehicles he owns.

According to the affidavit, Dinesh Lal Yadav owns luxury vehicles like Range Rover and Fortuner. Apart from this, only one bike Bajaj Pulsar is included in the list of two-wheelers, although it has not been confirmed which model of Pulsar it is. Overall, according to this affidavit, Dinesh Yadav has vehicles worth about Rs 52.50 lakh.