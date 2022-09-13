Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Congress connecting with people through hatred, political gimmickry,’ says RSS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

The Congress party launched its nationwide foot march called the Bharat Jodo Yatra last week, with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi taking the lead in the movement. After the Bhartiya Janta Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come forward to slam the party’s move.

Dr Manmohan Vaidya, who is the National Joint Secretary of RSS, slammed the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress party, accusing it of trying to connect with the people through the medium of “hate and political gimmickry”, as per news reports.

“The Congress wants to connect people through hatred and political gimmickry that would not serve the purposes of uniting masses. Congress harboured hatred for RSS and tried to prevent it but the outfit expanded with the support of society," Vaidya said.

The RSS leader further added, “If anyone does a job of connecting people of India it is a good thing but how do you connect through hatred or love? The spiritual identity of India is called Hindutva in the world.”

He said, “Hindutva is not just a religion. If anyone tries to unite the country by recognizing the element that associates people in the true sense, then he or she is welcomed.”

This comes after several leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have come forward to slam the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress, saying that it was an attempt to save the image of the party, and also highlighting the clothes being worn by Rahul Gandhi during the march.

Recently, a war of words erupted between Congress and BJP over the t-shirt worn by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra rally, which was allegedly worth Rs 41,000, belonging to the luxury clothing brand Burberry.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7, with the padayatra beginning in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and ending in Kashmir. The rally is expected to last a total of five months and has the purpose of “uniting and connecting” the country through this march.

(With ANI inputs)

