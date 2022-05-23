Bharat Bandh on May 25: Who’s demanding it and why

Reported By: | Edited By: Parul Sharma |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation has demanded Bharat Band on Wednesday i.e. May 25. As per the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) – Neeraj Dhiman, the Bharat band is being called as the Centre didn’t conduct a caste-based census of OBC.

The BMP President has also raised problems related to the use of EVMs in elections and the non-implementation of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Notably, the acting state president of the Bahujan Mukti Party – DP Singh has asked people to make Bharat Bandh successful.

Here’s why the Bahujan Mukti Party has asked for Bharat Bandh on May 25

Scandal about EVMs in elections

Centre didn’t conduct an OBC census based on caste

SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector

Need to introduce a law to guarantee MSP to farmers

Raising voice against NRC/CAA/NPR

Resume old pension scheme

Demand for separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

Against displacing tribal people under the garb of environmental protection

Against forcing people to get vaccination

Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Those willing to be a part of the Bharat Band are running a campaign on social media to shut down businesses and public transportation on May 25.

