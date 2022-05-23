Bharat Bandh on May 25: Who’s demanding it and why

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation has demanded Bharat Band on Wednesday i.e. May 25. As per the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) – Neeraj Dhiman, the Bharat band is being called as the Centre didn’t conduct a caste-based census of OBC.
The BMP President has also raised problems related to the use of EVMs in elections and the non-implementation of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.
Notably, the acting state president of the Bahujan Mukti Party – DP Singh has asked people to make Bharat Bandh successful.
Here’s why the Bahujan Mukti Party has asked for Bharat Bandh on May 25
Those willing to be a part of the Bharat Band are running a campaign on social media to shut down businesses and public transportation on May 25.
Why Bharat Bandh called on 25th May???
What are their demands?@PMOIndia@AmitShahOffice#25thmaybharatbandh pic.twitter.com/VnIpe0vD6C— #मै_भी_बेरोजगार (@rakesh_bvm) May 21, 2022
