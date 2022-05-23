Search icon
Bharat Bandh on May 25: Who’s demanding it and why

The demand for Bharat Band aims to speak against the use of EVMs and the non-implementation of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Reported By:Parul Sharma| Edited By: Parul Sharma |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation has demanded Bharat Band on Wednesday i.e. May 25. As per the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) – Neeraj Dhiman, the Bharat band is being called as the Centre didn’t conduct a caste-based census of OBC.

The BMP President has also raised problems related to the use of EVMs in elections and the non-implementation of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Notably, the acting state president of the Bahujan Mukti Party – DP Singh has asked people to make Bharat Bandh successful.

Here’s why the Bahujan Mukti Party has asked for Bharat Bandh on May 25

  • Scandal about EVMs in elections
  • Centre didn’t conduct an OBC census based on caste
  • SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector
  • Need to introduce a law to guarantee MSP to farmers
  • Raising voice against NRC/CAA/NPR
  • Resume old pension scheme
  • Demand for separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh
  • Against displacing tribal people under the garb of environmental protection
  • Against forcing people to get vaccination
  • Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Those willing to be a part of the Bharat Band are running a campaign on social media to shut down businesses and public transportation on May 25.

