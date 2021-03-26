Bharat Bandh begins, trains, road transport likely to be affected

To mark the completion of four months of their protest against the government's farm laws, farmers are observing 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday. The shutdown, called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected as all trains and roads will be blocked and all services except ambulance and other essential services will remain suspended.

The Ghazipur border on NH-24 (both carriageway) has been closed for traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Traffic Alert Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageway), Kindly avoid the stretch COVID PRECAUTIONS: WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to a statement issued by the SKM, the bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

The release also said that the bandh call has been given "against the anti-farmer government" on completion of four months of farmers' struggle in Delhi.

It said various farmers' organisations, trade unions, student organisations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the protest call.

"Protesters are advised to not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict. It is a result of the patience of the farmers that the movement has gone so long that we are constantly getting success," the release said.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has made adequate arrangements for the bandh.

"We are fully prepared to ensure that normal life is not affected. All our motorcycle patrolling teams, PCR vans and QRT vans will be on the ground so that no untoward incidents take place. Barricades and pickets will be in place so that no person with ill intention cause disturbance and enter the city," Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer said on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)