India

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev should be conferred with Bharat Ratna: Manish Tewari writes to PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari writes to PM Modi, urges Bharat Ratna to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 04:35 PM IST

Congress leader and parliamentarian Manish Tewari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to accord India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

In his letter, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to Britsh imperialism and later their Supreme sacrifice on March 23, 1931."

"If on January 26, 2020 all three of them are honoured with the "Bharat Ratna". They are formally conferred with the honorific of "Shaheed-E-Azam". The Chandigarh Airport located in Mohali is named as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh airport. This gesture would touch the hearts and souls of 124 crore Indians," Tewari said according to ANI.

Earlier on September 29, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary, saying his valour and sacrifice continue to encourage generations.

"His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist," Naidu said.

The prime minister said Bhagat Singh remains among the most popular icons in the minds of the youth.

Born on September 28, 1907, Bhagat Singh is regarded as one of the most influential youth revolutionaries of the Indian freedom movement.

Born in a Sikh Jat family in Lyallpur, Punjab (British-ruled India), Bhagat Singh used to work for a Punjabi and Urdu language newspaper as a writer and editor.

The phrase 'Inquilab zindabad' (Long live the revolution) became popular because of him at that time. In 1928, Bhagat Singh plotted to kill a police officer to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death.

Later, in 1929, Bhagat Singh and his associates dropped two bombs at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi. On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh was executed.

Every year March 23 is celebrated as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day.

