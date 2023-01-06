Search icon
Bengaluru school in Rajajinagar receives bomb threat; students taken to safe place

As per reports, National Public School in Rajajinagar received a mail today that warned of a bomb blast at the school premises.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Picture: ANI

On Friday morning, a school in Bengaluru, Karnataka, received a bomb threat. In order to keep the students safe, the administration has relocated them to a secure location. National Public School in Rajajinagar reportedly received a letter today warning of a bomb attack on the school grounds. The Basaveshwar Nagar Police were contacted right away by the school administration. 

Later, the administration saw to it that the students were taken to a secure location. Bomb disposal and dog squads arrived at the scene with the police and are currently checking the school.

