Bengaluru's 'reformed' don Muthappa Rai loses battle to brain cancer, dies at 68

Former underworld don who had since reformed his ways, N Muthappa Rai, passed away on the wee hours of Friday in Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital. The 68-year-old had been battling brain cancer for the past year, news agencies reported.

The former mafioso, born in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur town, had joined the world of crime at a very young age and had had several cases against him, including multiple counts of homicide. In 2002, he was deported from the United Arab Emirates and questioned by intelligence agencies, but due to a lack of evidence, Rai ended up being acquitted.

However, N Muthappa Rai later amended his criminal ways and even founded a charitable organisation named 'Jaya Karnataka' as a reformed man. He had also appeared in a few Kannada films like 'Kanchilda Baale' and 'Katari Veera Surasundarangi'.

Rai is survived by his two sons. His last rites are likely to be performed at Bidadi on Friday