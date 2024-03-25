Twitter
India

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

BWSSB responded to complaints on social media that claimed individuals were wasting drinking water on unneeded tasks like car washes and gardening. It further stated that the south division of the authority is known for its stringent policies regarding water wastage.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 05:58 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
During the ongoing water crisis, 22 families in Bengaluru were fined ₹5,000 for non-essential use of Cauvery water. According to a Deccan Herald report, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collected ₹1.1 lakh in fines so far.

As per the report, the BWSSB responded to complaints on social media that claimed individuals were wasting drinking water on unneeded tasks like car washes and gardening. It further stated that the south division of the authority is known for its stringent policies regarding water wastage. 

The authorities put in place some guidelines for the city's Holi celebrations on March 25 last week. The board has recommended that, in honour of the festival of colour, commercial and recreational facilities refrain from using Cauvery or borewell water for rain dances or pool parties.

According to reports, many hotels in Bengaluru removed the "rain dance" from their Holi promotional material after receiving an order from the BWSSB. 

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah stated that officials have been instructed to meet daily and devise an action plan to address the water scarcity. The tech city is experiencing a shortage of roughly 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs.

