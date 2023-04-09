Government hospital declares alive new born as 'dead'; infant buried alive, later dies | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

A newborn's family in West Bengal nearly buried the child alive after a government-run super speciality hospital granted a death certificate for the infant. The incident took place earlier on Saturday at Ghatal Superspeciality Hospital in the West Midnapore district where the baby's death proof was given to the family from Garbetar town.

According to the family, the newborn was supposedly proclaimed dead long before he actually passed away. The shocking revelation left Sheshka Monalia Bibi and the family inconsolable as they arranged for the 2-day-old baby's burial.

The newborn, who was being carried for burial, began to gasp and move, shocking the family. The baby was rushed to the Ghatal Super Speciality Hospital, but the infant passed away soon after. The father of the child alleged that hospital staff misconduct led to the "murder" of his child.

The physicians informed him that his child was born prematurely, he claimed. The father said, "The baby was under incubation and was held at the neonatal facility, which is the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU)". The baby's father stated that although he was born on April 7, physicians ruled him dead on April 8 at 5:00 p.m. Since Saturday night, the family members have protested outside the healthcare facility over claimed medical malpractice.

Protest outside the hospital

Bharat Janata Party legislator decided to join the family in their protest outside the health centre on Sunday morning. Shital Kapat, a Ghatal BJP Legislator, led the demonstrations calling for the hospital superintendent's instant resignation. Dr. Sarengi, the hospital administrator, acknowledged the issue and stated, "I heard the case initially, the infant was born young, and the scenario was complicated. It was difficult to save him, said Dr. Sarengi.

Investigation by hospital officials is underway

According to hospital sources, the baby was born on April 7 but was stillborn. The infant was born at the end of 22 weeks and weighed 440 grammes, which is significantly less than the average, Aaj Tak reported. The baby's lack of recovery led the doctors to issue an early death declaration. The infant's physical state rapidly declined," it continued.

The hospital management has initiated a probe into the occurrence amidst the turmoil. Dr. Soumyashankar Sarengi, the district's chief health officer (CHO), stated: "An investigative committee has been formed. Departmental action is also being taken in addition to it. We cannot condone such carelessness.