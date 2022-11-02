Begusarai: Live wire falls on sleeping Bihar man's bed, kills him

Bihar news (Representational)

In Bihar's Begusarai district, a man sleeping in his room was found dead the next morning. According to reports, a live wire fell on his bed, killing him on the spot. The incident took place in the Ganpatol market area of the district.

The victim's younger brother went to wake him up at 7 am for morning tea but found him dead. He saw a live wire lying on the cot of his bed.

The police were informed. They have sent the body for post-mortem.

The victim Shravan Kumar was a resident of Waris Nagar. He had gone to his grandmother's house.

They went to pray on Chatt Puja. He came back and went to sleep.

As he was sleeping, the wire reportedly fell on him, killing him in his sleep.