Diwali bonanza for Bihar govt employees: Nitish Kumar government announces early salary for October

It is almost the beginning of the festive season and Diwali is fast approaching, and with it comes added expenditure. In order to cheer up the workers ahead of this festival, the Bihar state government has declared that this month's salaries will be remitted earlier than usual due to significant holidays like Diwali and Chhath. This will not only cheer up the employees and keep them motivated but also help them with the expenditure the festive season brings along.

While Diwali falls on October 24, it will be followed by Chhath, perhaps the most well-known festival in the state, which is celebrated with three days of fasting, less than a week later. Chhath puja is the most prestigious festival for the people in the state of Bihar and they celebrate it with extreme joy and preparation.

Because of the approaching celebrations, Bihar's state finance minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, said on Monday that government workers will receive their paychecks this month earlier than usual. He claimed that the department made this decision after speaking with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Beginning on October 20, he said, salaries will be paid. Celebrations had been subdued for the past few years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. People eagerly await the festive occasion this year. The government made the decision to advance this month's wage payment to assist them, Chaudhary added.

