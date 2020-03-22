Be prepared for surge in cases, don't panic: Kejriwal on COVID-19 outbreak

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took to Twitter to remind the nation that there would be a surge in cases in the coming days, but they should not panic.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another.#DelhiFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

I said this yesterday in my address, and it cannot be stressed enough - Only we can protect ourselves Each of us must realise the gravity of the threat, stay indoors & wash our hands regularly By protecting yourself, you also protect those around you. #DelhiFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced a slew of measures to tackle pandemic.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said, "We are doubling widow, old age, divyang pensions for April. We will provide food in night shelters free of cost."

"Rs 4000-5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7," he added.

"Five or more people can not gather at any place in Delhi. If there are five people, they should maintain at least one-meter distance from each other. According to an earlier order, 20 or more people were barred from gathering at a place," Kejriwal added.

"Daily wage labourers are losing their livelihood due to coronavirus. We've decided to provide free ration to over 72 Lakh people who are dependent on Delhi govt’s ration scheme. Each person will now get 7.5kg ration instead of 5kg that they usually get." Delhi CM said.

Until Sunday, Delhi has recorded 27 cases, out of which 26 are Indian nationals and one foreign national. Five of them have already been cured.

On Friday, the country reported 63 cases, making it the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 341 cases. Two more people died after being infected by the virus, bringing the death toll to 6.