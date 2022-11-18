Bareilly UP: Army man loses leg after TTE pushes him under train; fought over ticket

A TTE is accused of pushing an army soldier under a train on Thursday after a disagreement, officials said. The soldier lost his leg and is now in critical condition.

On Platform Number 2 at Bareilly Junction Railway Station, they claimed that victim Sonu was pushed from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in the morning.

Supan Bore, a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE), has been accused of an attempt to murder. He's been hiding since the event took place, they claimed.

Sudhir Singh, senior finance manager for the Moradabad Division of the Northern Railways, stated, "We are looking at the CCTV footage."

The fight at a first place between Bore and Sonu, started over the ticket, according to railway officials.

The army man allegedly fell under the train after Bore pushed him out in a fit of rage. "He was rushed to a military hospital. He has lost his leg and his condition remains critical, " the official said.

Ajit Pratap Singh, a station house officer for the Government Railway Police, said: "TTE Bore has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). He is absconding and efforts to arrest him are on." After the event, some fellow passengers allegedly beat up the TTE.

More information on the same is awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)