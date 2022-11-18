Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bareilly UP: Army man loses leg after TTE pushes him under train; fought over ticket

Officials from the railway said that Bore and Sonu got into a fight over the ticket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Bareilly UP: Army man loses leg after TTE pushes him under train; fought over ticket
Bareilly UP: Army man loses leg after TTE pushes him under train; fought over ticket

A TTE is accused of pushing an army soldier under a train on Thursday after a disagreement, officials said. The soldier lost his leg and is now in critical condition.

On Platform Number 2 at Bareilly Junction Railway Station, they claimed that victim Sonu was pushed from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in the morning.

Supan Bore, a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE), has been accused of an attempt to murder. He's been hiding since the event took place, they claimed.

Sudhir Singh, senior finance manager for the Moradabad Division of the Northern Railways, stated, "We are looking at the CCTV footage."

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-desperate-attempts-to-peddle-falsehoods-india-slams-pakistan-for-invoking-kashmir-in-un-meet-3003209

The fight at a first place between Bore and Sonu, started over the ticket, according to railway officials.

The army man allegedly fell under the train after Bore pushed him out in a fit of rage. "He was rushed to a military hospital. He has lost his leg and his condition remains critical, " the official said.

Ajit Pratap Singh, a station house officer for the Government Railway Police, said: "TTE Bore has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). He is absconding and efforts to arrest him are on." After the event, some fellow passengers allegedly beat up the TTE.

More information on the same is awaited. 

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.