Meet Bansuri Swaraj, late Sushma Swaraj's daughter who is following in the footsteps of her mother (Photo: Twitter/Bansuri Swaraj)

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, has formally entered into active politics. She has been appointed as co-convener of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell. However, Swaraj says she has been helping the party in legal matters earlier as well.

"It is just that I have been formally given an opportunity to serve the party more actively in the capacity as a legal department co-convener of the Delhi BJP," she told PTI. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that Swaraj's appointment would come into force with immediate effect. But who is Bansuri Swaraj?

Bansuri is an advocate in the Supreme Court. She is the daughter of the late BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj. She has 16 years of experience in the legal profession. Swaraj enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007.

She did her graduation with a BA (Hons) in English Literature from the University of Warwick, England. she went on to study Law at BPP Law School in London. Bansuri qualified as a Barrister at Law and was called to the bar from the Inn of Inner Temple, London. She then completed her Masters of Studies from St Catherine's College at the University of Oxford.

Her mother, Sushma Swaraj, passed away at the age of 67 following a cardiac arrest in 2019. She was the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led government. She was also the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period in 1998.