Bank Holidays 2020: List of days Indian banks will be closed in May 2020

Prior information on upcoming events always helps in making future plans and sort schedules accordingly, especially when people plan to visit banks to complete their transactions and other important work.

Here is the list of all the upcoming bank holidays in May so that people can plan their work accordingly and get their important tasks completed.

List of bank holidays in May:

May 1 (Wednesday): May Day and Maharashtra Day

May 1 is observed as labour day or May Day. Government institutions remain closed on this day as May Day is dedicated to labourers in several states.

May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day as it is on this day when the state was formed.

States inlcuding Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal observe a Bank holiday on this day.

May 7 (Thursday) - Buddh Purnima, Rabindranath Tagore birthday

The birth date of Rabindranath Tagore is observed and considered as a significant day in Bengal. Banks are closed on this day.

Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima also known as Buddha Jayanti. It is celebrated in states including Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

May 16 (Saturday)

Banks in Sikkim remain closed on May 16 as it is on this day (May 16, 1975), Sikkim officially became a part of the Indian territory.

May 21 to 22 2020 (Thu-Fri)

Due to Jumat-ul-Wida there will be a holiday in several states.

May 23-24: Eid al-Fitr (Sat-Sun)

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on ether May 23rd or May 24th depending upon the moon sighting.

May 24 (Sunday)

Banks remain closed on May 24 in Tripura state as it observes as the birth date of poet, musician, and writer Kazi Nazrul Islam.