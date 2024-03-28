Twitter
Bangalore Rural constituency Karnataka Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases: April 26 and May 7. The results will be out on June 4. Nationwide, the polls will be held in seven phases.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 09:28 PM IST

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency election in Karnataka, will be held this year which is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases: April 26 and May 7. The results will be out on June 4. Nationwide, the polls will be held in seven phases.

The Congress won one Bengaluru seat in the 2019 elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three of the four available seats. DK Suresh of the Congress emerged as a winner in Bangalore Rural, while Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore South were won by DV Sadananda Gowda, PC Mohan, and Tejasvi Surya of the BJP.

Bengaluru, Incumbent MP D K Suresh, on Thursday, filed his nomination from the Bengaluru Rural constituency for the April 26 polls. The 57-year-old younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar was accompanied among others by Ramanagara district in-charge Minister Ramalinga Reddy. 

Suresh defeated former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy in the 2013 by-poll after her husband and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy resigned from Lok Sabha following his win in the Assembly polls that year, and was re-elected in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. 

The BJP has also shortlisted three candidates for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming polls, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka. 

The BJP swept the 2019 general elections in Karnataka winning 25 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats. Karnataka is the most important state in the south for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka is the only State in the south where the party had held power. 

