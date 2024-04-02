Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check voting date, key candidates and other important details

The constituency, one of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, holds significant importance in the state's political arena.

As the Lok Sabha polls for the Bangalore Central constituency nears, political parties in the region aim for a remarkable win. The constituency, one of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, holds significant importance in the state's political arena.

Who are the key candidates?

Since its establishment in 2009, PC Mohan has secured victory in Bangalore Central for three consecutive terms. Now, he faces a challenge from Mansoor Ali Khan, nominated by the Congress party, as they fight for control over the key seat.

The upcoming elections are part of the Phase 2 of the general elections, with votes set to be counted on June 4, 2024. The results will be declared on the same day.

Bangalore Central has traditionally been a bastion for the BJP, contributing to the party's dominance in the region. Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka, nominated Mansoor Ali Khan, which has made the electoral contest to be nail-biting.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are scheduled in three phases, with Phase 2 starting on April 26 and concluding on May 7. The Election Commission has announced June 4 as the date for counting votes and declaring results.