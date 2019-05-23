Badaun Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's kin Dharmendra Yadav loses in Badaun by 18454 votes

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's nephew Dharmendra Yadav contested from Badaun for the third time. He was pitted against BJP's Sangh Mitra Maurya. Maurya, the daughter of UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, was recently at the centre of controversy after she asked people to cast proxy votes for those who may not be able to cast their ballot.

The constituency went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23.

Election Result 2019: Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya (BJP) - 511352 (47.3%), Dharmendra Yadav (SP) - 492898 (45.59%), Saleem Iqbal Shervani (Congress) - 51947 (4.8%)

Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya (BJP) -360527 (48.24%), Dharmendra Yadav (SP) - 338853 (45.34%), Saleem Iqbal Shervani (Congress) - 30951 (4.14%)

Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya (BJP) - 174717 (49.76%), Dharmendra Yadav (SP) - 157926 (44.98%)

Constituency profile

Badaun Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, was a prestige battle for the Samajwadi Party.

Dharmendra Yadav, son of SP patriarch's little known brother Abhay Ram Yadav, in the by-poll won his first election in 2004 from Mainpuri but was shifted to Badaun in 2009 when Mulayam again contested from Mainpuri. He was able to defeat local mafia don DP Yadav in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014 despite Modi wave.

In 2014, Yadav defeated BJP's Vagish Pathak by 1.66 lakh votes.

Badaun was a stronghold of Salim Iqbal Shervani, a former Congress leader and close friend of Rajiv Gandhi who later joined the Samajwadi Party. Shervani won from Badaun four consecutive elections - 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 - but was denied ticket by the SP to accommodate Dharmendra Yadav. He went back to the Congress and contested 2009 elections on its ticket but lost.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Sahaswan, Bilsi and Badaun.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).