‘Baby berth’ for children: Indian Railways’ thoughtful gift to moms on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day 2022 passed a couple of days ago but the thoughtful new feature introduced in trains by the Indian Railways will surely win the hearts of all the new moms in India, who prefer to travel by train.

As a gift on Mother’s Day, the Indian Railways has decided to introduce ‘baby berths’ in selected trains on a trial basis for selected trains, to assist mothers traveling with small children. These baby berths will surely make traveling with a child more comfortable for many.

Essentially, the Indian Railways has introduced an extra, foldable berth at the bottom-most seat of a train, which will help new mothers travel comfortably with their children. This berth is smaller in size as compared to the normal berths, and has a side handle to provide safety to the child.

On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies.



The initiative to launch the baby berth is a collaborative effort of the Northern Railway's Lucknow and Delhi divisions and has been launched on a trial basis from May 8. The new feature for trains has been launched in an AC three-tier coach of Lucknow Mail 12230 on berths 12 and 60, to facilitate mothers to comfortably sleep with their babies.

In a tweet, the Northern Railway explained the specifics of the new train feature, saying that the “fitted baby seat is foldable and secured with a stopper”. The baby berth also includes straps to make sure that the baby doesn’t fall off while sleeping.

When the baby berth is not in use, it is secured by a stopper which is placed under the seat. Travelers can use the berth by unlatching the stopper from below and unfolding the seat. To secure the seat, the slider of the berth needs to be locked. There is also a safety railing on the side.

This initiative is currently being tested out in a few trains running in Lucknow and Delhi, and if the feature proves successful, it might be implemented in all the trains run by the Indian Railways.

