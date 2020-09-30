Headlines

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: LK Advani and others acquitted welcome judgement, term it as historic

All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi. The acquitted leaders have welcomed the court's judgement.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 01:52 PM IST

All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi. The acquitted leaders have welcomed the judgement.

CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav reading the operative part of the verdict said the demolition was not 'pre-planned'.

Unlawful elements were involved in the demolition of the Babri mosque, the court said, adding that the leaders tried to stop them. He said that Ashok Singhal and other Sangh Parivar leaders wanted to save the structure as Ram Lalla statues were inside.

Those acquitted in the case that lasted 28 years include former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, among others.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement," said Lal Krishna Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow.

"It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction," said Murli Manohar Joshi.

The court observed that leaders who were present on the dais repeatedly tried to persuade the `kar sewaks` against taking any action on that day.

The court further said the CBI has failed to substantiate the charges levelled against the 32 accused persons. The court also said that the video recordings submitted to the court were `tampered with`.

The judge pointed out that the prosecution could not produce enough evidence against the accused.

He said that the authenticity of audio, video provided by CBI could not be proven and the audio of the speeches was not clear.

The court also said that those who climbed on the dome were anti-social elements.

Former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar and Hindu leader Sadhvi Rithambhara, who were among the accused present in court, said, "Sab Ramji ki kripa hai".

"All allegations were because of political rivalry. We don't conspire but create mantras. The judgement is welcomed," said Hindu leader Sadhvi Rithambhara.

