Babri Masjid demolition case judge SK Yadav's term extended till end of trial

The Uttar Pradesh government submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the term of special judge SK Yadav, who is presiding over the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case trial, has been extended till the trial is over.

At the last hearing of the Ayodhya title suit, the top court set a two-week deadline for the UP government to issue orders on the extension of Judge Yadav's tenure. He is hearing the case against senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

The same day special judge Yadav sought a report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Kalyan Singh. The investigating agency had filed an application in court, seeking that Singh be made to stand trial in the case, as his tenure as governor of Rajasthan, a post which accorded him immunity, is over. On Tuesday, Singh rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the mosque was demolished in 1992. The court will take up the application on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to Zee Media on Tuesday, Singh said he would appear before the CBI as and when required. He, however, dismissed the theory that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a conspiracy, and said neither his government nor state or central intelligence agencies had any inkling. He said it was a spontaneous outburst of faith from crores of Hindus. In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, he accepted his "inability" to keep his promise to ensure the safety of the structure.

—Zee Media Newsroom