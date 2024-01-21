Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Ayodhya all set for the grand opening of Ram Temple

With just two days left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released breathtaking images of the newly built temple.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 08:45 AM IST

The Ram temple inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries in attendance.


The Lord Ram idol was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday during the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. During the ritual, the first image of the idol was revealed, concealed by a veil.
Sculpted by Karnataka-based Arun Yogiraj, the 'Ram Lalla' idol is 1.5 tonnes in weight and 51 inches tall. In the picture, Lord Ram is seen as a five-year-old boy standing on a lotus formed of the same stone.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while a group of priests under the direction of Lakshmikant Dixit will monitor the proceedings. Several famous people and celebrities have also received invitations.

Here are the LIVE updates: 

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Pictures of Ram Mandir released ahead of Pran Pratishtha

- With just two days left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released breathtaking images of the newly built temple. The temple trust shared the inside pictures of the mandir on its official X handle.

- The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

- Ram Janmabhoomi premises lit up and decorated with flowers ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

- AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi have announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on January 22, 2024, as Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India.

- Nepal: Janakpur echoes in 'Ram Naam' ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

As the countdown for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir has begun, along with Ayodhya, the Janakpurdham in Nepal, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is now brimming with happiness and enthusiasm, waiting for the occasion with high fanfare and gaiety, organising a slew of events. Hymns of Lord Ram and Sita are echoing in the city around the clock. The Janaki Temple is decked up with lights, and enthusiasm can be seen on the faces of every Janakpurdham resident. - ANI

