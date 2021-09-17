Australia kept India in loop regarding AUKUS at the highest-level

New Delhi: Australia had kept India in the loop ahead of the announcement on the AUKUS agreement at the highest level with Prime Minister Scott Morrisson informing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi via telephonic conversation. Not only the PM level engagement, the Foreign Minister and Defence Ministers of Australia had also spoken to their Indian counterparts regarding the development. Speaking to media in Delhi, Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell said, "Before the announcement was made, the PMs, the minister of foreign affairs, the Minister for Defence all spoke to opposite here in India to inform them what the decision is"

Under the AUKUS security partnership, US and UK will help Australia get nuclear-powered submarines. The development comes amidst an aggressive China in the region and beyond. China has been trying to increase its influence in the Pacific and has been involved in a trade war with Australia. The high commissioner explained, "the fact is the decision arrived after deep consideration but my govt based on a sober assessment of the capabilities required to deal a more challenging strategic environment. We are a 3-ocean nation and nuclear power submarine will provide us with capabilities which it needs for its defence."

Australia is one of the Quad member countries and next week ahead of the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, PM Modi and PM Scott will hold a bilateral in Washington. Quad is a grouping of 4 countries, India, US, Japan and Australia.

France is miffed with the development, and fears are over the India, France and Australia trilateral. Envoy Barry said, "clearly France has expressed a level of dissatisfaction" but "we want to continue to work with India, France, just as we want to work with India and Indonesia about matters related to Indo Pacific", elaborating that "what is important here is that, Australian govt has made a decision based on its assessment of the current strategic climate...Clearly, it hasn't been welcomed by France, but should not impact their engagement with Indo Pacific"