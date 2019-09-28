At least 3 terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Ganderbal, weapons in warlike stores recovered

Army has recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition in warlike stores.

At least three terrorists have been killed in an encounter by the security forces in Naranag village in Ganderbal region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Northern Command of Indian Army has informed.

A joint security operation is underway against terrorists in Ramban, Doda and Ganderbal areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, exchange of fire is also underway at Batote region in Ramban after two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civil vehicle during early morning hours.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, today at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT.

"Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban Anita Sharma, who along with other officials reached the spot, said that the terrorists attacked the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the Army at Chakwa camp.

(More details awaited...)