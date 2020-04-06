Assam Police issues final notice for Markaz attendees, warns of legal action

The Assam Police on Monday issued a notice to people who arrived in the state after attending the religious event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz organised by the Tablighi Jamaat.

"This is the final appeal to those people, who have come to Assam after being present at the Nizamuddin Markaz or have been to a state or country affected by COVID-19, recently. All such individuals are requested to present themselves at the nearest hospital or primary health centre by 6 am tomorrow, i.e. April 7, 2020. They may also call on Helpline no. 104 for informing the authorities of their presence and condition," the notice said.

The police further said that if they fail to report by Tuesday morning, strict legal action will be taken against them.

“If such persons deliberately fail to present themselves by the given deadline, 6 am on April 7, 2020, or inform the authorities, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals, their shelters or those having knowledge of such travel history have hidden it, under relevant provisions of IPC and Disaster Management Act 2005,” added the notice.

The Assam Police also thanked the 'socially responsible' citizens who have come forward and presented themselves or shared information or appealed to their fellow citizens to come forward and declare themselves.

Meanwhile, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that a case will be filed against all those people who attended the congregation in Nizamuddin. "From now onwards, we will file a case against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and who test positive for COVID-19," he said.

"As per the lists that we received from Centre and local information, we've names of 831 people from Assam who attended Tablighi Jamaat event (Delhi). 491 samples have been collected. We've contacted Mosque Committees to identify remaining people and collect their samples," Sarma added.