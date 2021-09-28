Assam planning to lift COVID-19 restrictions from November 1 to revive tourism sector: CM

In all likelihood, the COVID-19 restrictions in Assam will be lifted from November 1 as the pandemic situation in the state has considerably improved. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government is making efforts to revive the COVID-hit tourism industry by lifting restrictions from November 1.

He was speaking on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that his government is working to ensure that the maximum number of people get vaccine doses. He hoped that things would improve from next year.

The Chief Minister said that the tourism industry has been hit badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and State Government is making efforts to revive the sector as the pandemic situation has improved significantly.

The Assam Chief Minister announced a relief package of Rs 2 lakh each to 142 tour operators and Rs 25,000 each to 605 guides to overcome losses due to the pandemic. He expected that the tourism industry would witness a major boost in 2022.

During the event, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed the need to promote less-explored destinations of Assam for outside visitors. He requested the concerned people not to keep the tourism circuit limited to only Kaziranga National Park and other known places. The state's food, handloom, handicraft, tribal culture and natural beauty must be explored by travellers, the CM stressed.

Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the Indian Railways for its initiative to start the Vistadome service from Guwahati to New Haflong in Dima Hasao, which would go a long way in popularising the hill station.