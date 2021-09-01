Assam imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in all districts; issues new COVID-19 containment measures

Assam on Wednesday announced a night curfew across the state, implementing new COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus

Assam on Wednesday announced a night curfew across the state, implementing new COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. The night curfew will be imposed in all districts of Assam from 9 pm to 5 am and it comes in force from today (September 1, 2021).

In a new circular, the Assam government said, "In case test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in last 7 days, jurisdictional DM will notify such areas as total containment zones & ensure necessary containment measures for COVID." The new measures to contain the spread of coronavirus will be effective from today until further orders.

The announcement was made by Assam’s Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The announcement comes after Assam reported 570 cases of coronavirus and five deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The COVID-19 caseload of Assam now stands at 5,89,426, the National Health Mission said.

A total of 1,347 more people have died in Assam till now from COVID-19, the NHM said. However, the state government's audit board has not included them in the actual COVID death toll, as they had other ailments too.

Assam's death rate from COVID-19 is 0.96 percent, it said.

Assam currently has 5,554 active cases of coronavirus while 624 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday. The tally of COVID-19 recovered cases in Assam now stands at 5,76,865.