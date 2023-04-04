Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

‘Asked me whether I will act in nude films’: Actress files police complaint against YouTuber

The alleged incident happened during an interview, a clip of which went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

‘Asked me whether I will act in nude films’: Actress files police complaint against YouTuber
‘Asked me whether I will act in nude films’: Actress files police complaint against YouTuber | Photo: Twitter

Bengaluru: Actress Tanisha Kuppanda who works in the Kannada industry, has filed a police complaint against YouTuber Sushaan for asking allegedly objectionable questions in an interview. Kuppanda is known for acting in the serial Mangala Gowri Maduve. She recently featured in a song in the Kannada movie ‘Pentagon’ which has created a lot of buzz.

The actress has submitted a complaint to the Malleshwaram police station that she was asked “if she would act in obscene films”. She has demanded legal action against the YouTuber, police said on Tuesday. She has stated that freedom does not give an interviewer the licence to put forward such questions.

“Sushaan asked me whether I will act in nude films. I have built my career with struggle. I have acted in small roles so far and bagged a major role in `Pentagon` Kannada movie,” she said.

Earlier, the interview’s video clip of the incident had gone viral on social media. Responding to the question from Sushaan, Kuppanda had said that “she is not a blue film star and why should he ask such a question in the first place?” She had also reprimanded the YouTuber for “lacking common sense”.

"Who is making nude films in the Kannada film industry?" Tanisha had asked before ending the interview.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
Photos that prove Ishita Advani is as fashionable as her sister Kiara Advani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.