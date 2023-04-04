‘Asked me whether I will act in nude films’: Actress files police complaint against YouTuber | Photo: Twitter

Bengaluru: Actress Tanisha Kuppanda who works in the Kannada industry, has filed a police complaint against YouTuber Sushaan for asking allegedly objectionable questions in an interview. Kuppanda is known for acting in the serial Mangala Gowri Maduve. She recently featured in a song in the Kannada movie ‘Pentagon’ which has created a lot of buzz.

The actress has submitted a complaint to the Malleshwaram police station that she was asked “if she would act in obscene films”. She has demanded legal action against the YouTuber, police said on Tuesday. She has stated that freedom does not give an interviewer the licence to put forward such questions.

“Sushaan asked me whether I will act in nude films. I have built my career with struggle. I have acted in small roles so far and bagged a major role in `Pentagon` Kannada movie,” she said.

Earlier, the interview’s video clip of the incident had gone viral on social media. Responding to the question from Sushaan, Kuppanda had said that “she is not a blue film star and why should he ask such a question in the first place?” She had also reprimanded the YouTuber for “lacking common sense”.

"Who is making nude films in the Kannada film industry?" Tanisha had asked before ending the interview.