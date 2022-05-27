Aryan Khan drug case: Action to be taken against Sameer Wankhede for ‘shoddy’ investigation, say sources

File photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in relation to the cruise drug case, dropping all the charges against the star kid in the narcotics investigation.

Soon after Aryan Khan was acquitted in the ‘drugs on cruise’ case, sources suggested that action will be taken against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for conducting a “shoddy investigation” in the drug haul case, which made headlines in October 2021.

According to news agency ANI, sources said, “It's learned that the government has asked competent authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. The government has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case."

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB last year in the ‘drugs on cruise’ case for allegedly being in possession of drugs and illegal substances aboard a cruise. On Friday, NCB gave a clean chit to Khan, and five others for the lack of sufficient evidence.

Soon after the controversy regarding Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs case broke out, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who was heading the investigation at the time, came under a lot of fire by several political parties for seemingly targeting the star kid.

After the Khan was given a clean chit, NCB chief S N Pradhan said, “We have gone by the principle of evidence.” "We found physical and circumstantial evidence against 14 persons and against six there was insufficient evidence," Pradhan said in Delhi, as per PTI reports.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said truth has prevailed. "I am relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man (Aryan Khan) or arrest him,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

