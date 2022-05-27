Why NCB gave clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 5 others in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan spent several days in jail last year (File)

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Aryan had been arrested from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast for alleged possession of banned drugs last year. He had spent several weeks in Mumbai's Arthur road jail. He was out on bail.

The NCB said it has filed a complaint against 14 people under sections of the NDPS Act, while six people, including Aryan Khan, were let off.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), gave reasons for the move. In a statement, he said, "A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to a lack of evidence".

Elaborating on why Aryan Khan was given a clean chit, he said all the accused had been found with banned substances except Aryan Khan and one Mohak.

All the accused, except two, are currently out on bail.

In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.

Meanwhile, the NCB submitted a charge-sheet in the case on Friday. It submitted the charge-sheet before the registry and the special NDPS court will take its cognizance after the verification of the documents.

With inputs from PTI, ANI