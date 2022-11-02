Search icon
Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi govt to pay Rs 5,000 to workers as construction halts due to pollution

Relief for construction site work as CM grants 5000 rupees in response to construction work being suspended due to Delhi's 'severe' air quality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

The GRAP Stage 3 regulations have been put into effect in the nation's capital, Delhi, due to the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR. This comes after the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin reported on Tuesday that Delhi's 24-hour average air quality had risen to 424, placing it in the "severe" category. Delhi has the worst AQI of the 170 locations in the nation that were included in the CPCB's air quality advisory on Tuesday. Delhi's construction has come to a hold as a result of the residue construction sites produce. Thousands of workers have suddenly lost their jobs as a result of the construction work put on hold. 

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, made a significant announcement on Wednesday in light of this. He has promised 5000 rupees aid to the workers at such construction projects.

Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi, reportedly gave Labor Minister Manish Sisodia directions in this respect. He instructed Manish Sisodia to pay these workmen 5,000 rupees each month until the construction work resumes.

"Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Sh Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted." Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi tweeted.

