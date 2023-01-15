Army Day 2023: Why it is celebrated on January 15 every year? (file photo)

Army Day 2023: Every year, January 15 is observed as Army Day to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief in 1949.

General Cariappa became the first Indian to hold the position post-Independence. He succeeded Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

The day is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. Various events and special programmes are held to celebrate the occasion. The main Army Day parade is the highlight of the day.

Army Day 2023

The Indian Army will be celebrating its 75th Army Day on Sunday. Army Day celebrations from this year have been moved out of Delhi and would be held at the various field commands in the country.

This year, the Army Day parade will be held in Bengaluru at MEG & Centre Parade Ground, under the aegis of the Southern Army Command. One can watch the parade online on the official social media accounts of the Indian Army.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande will review the parade and present gallantry awards on the occasion. It will be followed by a daring motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps, and a fly-past by helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

